TOKYO Jan 26 China overtook Japan as the world's top coal importer in 2011, customs data from both countries showed, partly driven by robust Chinese demand.

China, also the world's biggest coal producer and consumer, imported 182.4 million tonnes of the fuel in 2011, 10.8 percent higher than a year earlier, data from the country showed.

Japan's customs-cleared imports fell 5.1 percent to 175.2 million tonnes last year, hurt by slack demand for coking coal as steelmakers curbed production. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)