LONDON Oct 6 Citigroup has joined the
retreat by investors and lenders in the coal sector by further
tightening its policy on its credit exposure to coal miners.
A spokesman for Citi confirmed the U.S. bank was broadening
its guidelines for reducing its credit exposure to encompass all
types of coal mines.
Since 2011 Citi had already limited its credit exposure to
the more controversial mountain top mining, used on a limited
basis by the U.S. coal industry, whereby tops of mountains are
blown up with explosives to mine underlying coal.
"This new policy reflects our declining exposure and our
continued commitment to managing environmental and social risks
and opportunities associated with client transactions," said a
spokesman for the bank.
Citi's move followed Australia's ANZ Banking Group
announcing plans earlier this week to strengthen due diligence
processes to lending to coal mining, transportation and power
generation.
Divestments in the coal industry have snowballed recently
with Norway's parliament also voting to reduce coal investments
by its $880 billion sovereign wealth fund and Stanford
University and the University of Maine making similar moves.
Coal remains the world's top fuel for power generation but
environmental concerns have dogged the industry in recent years
and limited investor appetite.
The Rainforest Action Network (RAN), one of the groups that
pressured the bank on this issue, said that they were
"encouraged" by the move.
"With Bank of America, Credit Agricole, and now Citigroup
withdrawing support for coal mining, this announcement shows
major momentum away from financing coal by the banking sector,"
Lindsey Allen, Executive Director of RAN said.
