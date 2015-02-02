BOGOTA Feb 2 Goldman Sachs mining affiliate CNR has reached a deal with a public port in Colombia to load its coal shipments which have been suspended for a year after its own docks fell foul of environmental regulations, a port source told Reuters on Monday.

CNR or Colombian Natural Resources will export via the Carbosan terminal at the publicly owned Santa Marta port, the source said, but he could not ascertain from when. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)