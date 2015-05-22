(Adds details, gold, silver production)
BOGOTA May 22 Colombia, the world's fourth
biggest coal exporter, produced 23.2 million tonnes of the fuel
in the first three months of the year, down 5 percent from the
same period last year, the National Mining Agency (ANM) said on
Friday.
The agency expects output for all of 2015 to be at least 87
million tonnes, down from an initial forecast of around 97
million tonnes due to a recent legal restriction halting
overnight use of the country's main coal railway that has cut
capacity.
The ANM said production could be higher if the restriction
on the Fenoco railway is resolved with engineering works being
carried out by its owners, miners Drummond, Prodeco,
a Glencore subsidiary and CNR, a unit of Goldman Sachs
.
The works involve construction of gabions, or barriers, to
deaden noise from passing trains to address complaints of noise
by residents of one town the line crosses. Works began last
month and are expected to take a month more to finish.
The reopening of the line will depend on the approval of
inspectors at the environmental regulator ANLA and a regional
court in Cesar province where the residents' complaint was made.
A decrease in coal output this year comes at a bad time for
Colombia.
The plunge in the price of crude oil, its top export, has
left the government with less revenue to fund infrastructure
investment as well as ongoing peace initiatives.
The country's gold production in the first quarter totaled
271,848 troy ounces and silver was 50,309 troy ounces, the ANM
said.
Coal prices in Europe, where most of Colombia's coal is now
exported for power generation, were around $56.70 per tonne this
week for 2016 delivery.
