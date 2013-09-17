BOGOTA, Sept 17 Colombia's government will for
now maintain its goal for 2013 coal output of 94 million tonnes,
Mines and Energy Minister Amylkar Acosta said on Tuesday, days
after a seven-week strike ended at the local operations of
U.S.-based miner Drummond.
The coal sector in the world's fourth largest exporter has
had a tumultuous year between logistics disruption on a key
railroad and at Drummond's private port, then a month-long
strike at the country's top miner Cerrejon before the Drummond
stoppage.
"We're going to struggle to meet this goal, that's clear,
but we're going to make every effort to somehow overcome the
impact that this conflict has had on production," Acosta said of
the Drummond strike. It was declared amid a dispute over pay,
conditions and potential layoffs of port workers next year.
Coal is a major earner for the government through royalties
mining companies pay.
Drummond said it restarted operations on Saturday evening
for the first time since July 23. It was forced to declare a
partial force majeure on some contracted shipments it was unable
to deliver during the strike.
Acosta said the government had still not made an evaluation
of the likely impact of the Drummond strike on coal output for
the year.
"It's a matter of waiting for the company to reschedule its
activities and eventually recover some of its production that it
didn't mine during the stoppage," he said.
Colombia is an important supplier of coal to European
markets but the loss of about one third of national coal output,
which Drummond contributes, had little effect on prices because
of the ample supplies on the global market.
Coal prices rose on Tuesday to their highest level in six
weeks as a weaker dollar provided an opportune moment for
European buyers to purchase and due to a cold start to autumn in
Europe which has bumped up demand for electricity.