* Drummond loading ban takes effect from midnight, port
official says
* Prodeco's neighboring port unable to handle Drummond's
coal exports
* Restrictions on country's No. 2 coal exporter support
European prices
By Peter Murphy
BOGOTA, Jan 13 Colombia's coal exports are set
to plunge from Tuesday as a ban on ship loading by U.S.-based
miner Drummond takes effect, with little immediate
hope for a near-term recovery in shipments as a last-ditch
workaround was ruled out.
Steam coal shipments are expected to drop by about a third
until March after Colombia's government enforced a law that took
effect on Jan. 1 only allowing coal exporters to load ships
using enclosed conveyor belts and outlawing the use of cranes
and barges. Efforts to find an interim solution have been
unsuccessful.
Conveyor belts pour the coal directly into vessels' holds,
reducing pollution. The flaws of crane and barge loading were
laid bare for the public a year ago when a Drummond barge nearly
sank and spilled hundreds of tonnes of coal into the Caribbean.
Maria Constanza Garcia, the head of mining regulator ANM,
said last week it had proposed that Drummond ship its coal
through different ports that already have the belts, such as the
public port in Santa Marta and docks owned by Glencore Xstrata
miner Prodeco.
But Drummond, Colombia's No.2 coal producer, had not agreed
on any such plan.
An industry source on Monday said Prodeco's 21 million
tonnes a year Puerto Nuevo port had no capacity to handle more
coal. An official at Santa Marta, however, said the port had
space available to handle about a quarter of the 80,000 to
90,000 tonnes Drummond mines daily.
Trains serving both Drummond and Prodeco's ports share a
common railway line, but use different methods for unloading,
which would have complicated delivery of Drummond coal into
Puerto Nuevo, the industry source said.
THE BELTS OF MARCH
Drummond will not have its now-mandatory conveyor belt ready
until around March and the government has backtracked on a
December decision to allow it to keep using cranes and barges
until then - a threat to coal supplies that has pushed prices
upward.
"Drummond is loading up the last barges" of coal onto
waiting ships, said Oscar Mantilla, harbor master in Santa
Marta, where Drummond, Glencore Xstrata's Prodeco and Goldman
Sachs' miner CNR all have their own port. "They (Drummond) can
load until midnight," he said.
The government imposed the loading ban on Drummond last
Wednesday, but said it could empty those barges already filled
with coal onto the ships that come to collect it.
The Cerrejon joint-venture is the country's second largest
coal producer with Prodeco the third biggest and CNR or
Colombian Natural Resources, at No. 4.
CNR is expected to begin building its conveyor belt within
the next few weeks, a project that is expected to take around 18
months. A source at the company said it was looking into
alternative ports to export, but could eventually be forced to
halt production at its two mines.
Colombia has eradicated the use of cranes and barges for the
loading of coal because of the pollution caused on the Caribbean
coast when dust and lumps of coal fall into the sea when being
hoisted onto barges and then onto ships moored offshore.
Coal prices in Europe, where most Colombian coal is shipped
for electricity generation, have risen in response to the ban.
The government said last month Drummond would be able to keep
shipping if it paid a fine, then toughened its stance last week.
Drummond affiliate Interocean last week invoked the force
majeure insurance clause on coal shipments effective Jan. 13,
which would appear to show the chances of a last-minute
work-around solution are small.
Coal cargoes for delivery in February into Europe's main
terminals in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) were bid at
$85.75 a tonne on Monday afternoon, up slightly from last
Friday's close of $85.65 per tonne.