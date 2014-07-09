(Adds that union-employer meeting possible later Wednesday;
Drummond declines comment)
CARACAS, July 9 Mechanics at Colombia's main
coal mining companies, including Cerrejon and Drummond, went on
strike over pay and conditions on Wednesday, a stoppage that
will affect output if it continues long enough, a union leader
told Reuters.
The roughly 3,500 employees at maintenance contractor
Dimantec downed tools after rejecting a pay offer from the
company, leaving mining companies at risk of having to scale
down or halt operations if machinery cannot be kept running.
"The Dimantec workers are on strike since 6 a.m. today,"
said Felix Herrera, national president at the Sintraime union.
He said that Dimantec has agreed to a meeting with employees
that could take place later on Wednesday, though no time was
set.
He could not estimate how quickly the strike would begin to
affect coal mining in the world's fourth-biggest exporter, where
open pit mines use large numbers of mechanical diggers and
trucks. The strike would also affect conveyor-belt loaders at
the ports.
Coal prices in Europe, for which Colombia is an important
supplier, fell on Wednesday to $69.75 a tonne, close to
five-year lows due to mild weather, which has reduced demand,
and ample stocks.
Herrera said Dimantec mechanics work at Colombia's biggest
miner, Cerrejon, a joint venture of Anglo American Plc,
BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata Plc, and at
sites operated by U.S.-based Drummond and Glencore.
Drummond's press office said the company would not comment
on the situation and several calls from Reuters to Cerrejon went
unanswered.
Herrera said employees are seeking pay increases but want
all the money on the table to be paid as wages, rather receiving
a bonus. That way, the employer would increase social security
contributions for the workers.
"Dimantec has made an offer but it is below what workers
want. If they can't fix the machines, the (mining) companies
won't be able to work," he said.
Colombia's coal sector has faced recurrent disruptions since
late 2012 with strikes at Cerrejon and Drummond that went on for
weeks, plus a host of logistics problems this year and last that
have hampered exports.
The government has forecast 2014 production of 89.1 million
tonnes and says output totaled 24.5 million tonnes in the first
quarter.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)