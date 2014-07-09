CARACAS, July 9 Mechanics at Colombia's main
coal mining companies, including Cerrejon and Drummond, went on
strike on Wednesday over pay and conditions, a stoppage that
will affect output if it continues long enough, a union leader
told Reuters.
The roughly 3,500 employees from maintenance contractor
Dimantec have downed tools after rejecting a pay offer from the
company, leaving mining companies at risk of having to scale
down or halt operations if machinery cannot be kept running.
