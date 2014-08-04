BOGOTA Aug 4 Contract workers at Colombia's
biggest coal mines will begin voting on Tuesday on whether to
continue a four-week strike action, their employer said, while
mining companies said the stoppage had minimal impact on
operations.
The vote has been organized by a faction within roughly
3,400 employees of contractor Dimantec who have been on strike
since July 9 over pay, Oscar Palacios, Dimantec's sales manager,
said in an interview. The organizers back ending the strike, he
said.
About 1,200 employees, are members of Sintraime, the union
that has led the strike, he said.
The vote will take place at locations where the company
operates, from Tuesday to Friday this week, according to a
statement sent from a webmail account whose origin could not be
verified by the time of publication.
The impact of the strike has been minimal for Colombia's
biggest coal miner, joint venture Cerrejon, because it employs
only 56 Dimantec contract workers, a small portion of its own
1,300-strong maintenance workforce.
"It isn't a big number for us that alters our operations in
a critical way. This is why it hasn't had a bigger impact,"
Cerrejon's vice president for public affairs, Juan Carlos
Restrepo, told Reuters.
Cerrejon, Colombia's biggest coal miner, is owned by Anglo
American Plc, BHP Billton Ltd and
Glencore Plc.
Dimantec's Palacios said most of the striking employees
worked at the second-biggest coal miner, Drummond,
and at Glencore subsidiary Prodeco, with around 700 stationed at
each. A further 900 striking employees worked at a remote
Dimantec maintenance site, servicing equipment. The remainder
were dispersed in different roles around the country, Palacios
said.
Drummond said its coal mining operations were unaffected.
"There has been no impact to the operations; we have
replacement workers on site," the company said in response to an
emailed inquiry.
Dimantec General Manager Alvaro Ropero has said the company
remained open to dialogue although the latest round of meetings
with employees last week ended without agreement. The Sintraime
workers' union says Dimantec has held firmly to its pay offer in
recent meetings, which the union has refused to accept.
The stoppage has had little impact on the coal market in
Europe, to which much of Colombia's produce is exported for
power generation. In recent days, traders have focused on
possible disruption of supplies from Russia.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)