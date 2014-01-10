BRIEF-Crown Castle to buy Wilcon for about $600 mln
* Crown castle announces agreement to acquire wilcon; deal for approximately $600 million
BOGOTA Jan 10 Colombia's Santa Marta port has capacity to handle 20,000 tonnes daily of coal on behalf of U.S. miner Drummond and Goldman Sachs' CNR should they request it, an official from the port told Reuters on Friday, after the two companies' port facilities were shut down by a new environmental law.
BRASILIA, April 17 Economic activity in Brazil grew in February at the fastest pace since January 2010, a central bank indicator showed on Monday, in the strongest sign yet that Latin America's largest economy is emerging from a two-year recession.