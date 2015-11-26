LONDON Nov 26 The London School of Economics
and Political Science has joined a growing number of
institutions that have committed to divest from fossil fuels.
In its socially responsible investment policy, the
university said it would not make direct or indirect investments
in equities or bonds issued by companies engaged in the
extraction of thermal coal and tar sands, the most polluting of
fossil fuels.
"The school will seek to progressively reduce its investment
in funds which indirectly place its endowment in companies
significantly engaged in the extraction of thermal coal and tar
sands," it added.
The university did not say how much it has invested in such
funds, and was not immediately available to comment.
Globally, more than 400 institutions and 2,000 individuals
have pledged to divest $2.6 trillion from fossil fuels.
($1 = 0.6629 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Thomas)