LONDON, March 8 Iberian generator EDP
has bought 3 capesize cargoes of Colombian coal and
around 300,000 tonnes of high-sulphur U.S. coal from Germany's
E.ON, traders said.
EDP issued a tender last month for Colombian and American
coal for delivery between Q2 and Q4.
Coal burn in Spain and Portugal has been high during the
past year because of low hydropower.
The Colombian coal was bought at around $4.50 a tonne below
the API2 index, the benchmark for physical coal values in
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, while the U.S. high-sulphur
material was sold at over $20 a tonne below API2.
U.S. coal with over 3 percent sulphur content has been
trading at a $20 discount for a few weeks.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Jason Neely)