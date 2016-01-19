* Volumes grow to 5.3 billion tonnes in 2015
* ARA, Newcastle gain while Richard's Bay falls
LONDON Jan 19 Coal trading volumes via
financial instruments soared 44 percent to 5.3 billion tonnes in
2015, led by growth in the dominant Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
(ARA) region and Australia's Newcastle, research company Prospex
said.
The research, based predominantly on exchange data from CME
and ICE, estimated CME's share of
over-the-counter (OTC) clearing volumes rose 5 percent to 66
percent, while ICE had the remainder.
Coal market activity is mostly OTC trading done directly
between two parties and cleared by an exchange.
The report estimated around 84 percent of the total trading
activity via financial instruments was in the ARA region.
A surge in options trading helped drive overall trading
volumes higher, along with growth in OTC clearing volumes, the
report said.
Clearing activity has picked up across financial markets
since the 2007-08 financial crisis, as firms have become more
risk averse, using exchanges to protect themselves against
default by counterparties.
"Credit concerns remained very high after the shocks of the
global financial crisis and the European government debt
crisis," the report said.
Ben Tait, director at Prospex Research, said the most active
banks in coal trading included Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and
Morgan Stanley.
Volumes in the ARA region grew by 59 percent compared with
the previous year, while Newcastle volumes grew by 64 percent,
the report said.
In contrast, volumes in South Africa's Richard's Bay fell 32
percent, after complaints about high bids for unusual tonnages
which some traders said was skewing prices higher.
Prospex's Tait said some of the fall in volume from
Richard's Bay switched into ARA and Newcastle.
"It's a double whammy, with ARA being used for coal in the
Atlantic and Newcastle for coal in the Pacific and Richard's Bay
stuck in the middle," said Tait.
Last year, the global thermal coal industry faced the
biggest shake up of its pricing benchmarks when Argus and IHS
McCloskey, the dominant price providers, made changes to their
assessments, after price spikes in the Richard's Bay and
Newcastle markets caused concern that prices could be higher
than fundamentals justified.
The report said the main problem was mistrust of the
physical market indices, as shown by the fall in volumes on
Richard's Bay.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)