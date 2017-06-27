UPDATE 8-Oil rises more than 1 pct on U.S. weekly production decline
* OPEC in no rush to extend/increase supply cuts beyond March 2018 (New throughout, adds details on U.S. weekly production decline)
NEW DELHI, June 27 India should split the seven units of state-controlled Coal India Ltd into independent companies and let them compete against one another to encourage competitive pricing, the government's policy think-tank said on Tuesday in a draft of a new energy policy.
Fresh coal production should come from private sector mines, the government think-tank NITI Aayog said, adding that the move called for reforms in allocating coal blocks to independent companies specialised in coal mining. (bit.ly/2rXZmWK)
Coal India was not available for comment after regular business hours. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, editing by David Evans)
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and several of its former top finance executives.