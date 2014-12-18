NEW DELHI Dec 18 Coal India Ltd will
get a new chairman in the next few days, two officials with
direct knowledge of the matter said, as the state-owned miner
readies a plan to double its output in four years amid a severe
shortage that has crippled power plants.
Career bureaucrat Sutirtha Bhattacharya, chairman of India's
second-largest coal producer Singareni Collieries, will take
over as the head of its bigger rival ahead of a key meeting at
Coal India's headquarters on Dec. 30, the officials said.
The world's largest coal miner by output has been without a
full-time chairman since June. The appointment comes at a time
when the Narendra Modi government is trying to sell a 10 percent
stake in the company and break its near-monopoly by allowing
private firms to mine and sell coal.
The officials did not want to be named before an
announcement, which may come as soon as this week, but said the
meeting is to discuss a detailed plan to raise output to 1
billion tonnes.
Under Bhattacharya, Singareni, majority owned by the state
of Telangana, has been able to easily beat its production
targets, unlike Coal India that has not met its target for the
past several years.
Disruptions by worker unions, a lack of adequate railway
lines and less use of machines have dragged Coal India's output.
Its unions have threatened to go on a five-day strike starting
Jan. 6, opposing the divestment plan and opening up of the
industry for the first time in 42 years.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)