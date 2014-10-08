MUMBAI Oct 8 Coal India Ltd's divestment process should begin immediately after the Diwali festival on Oct. 23, Manoj Joshi, joint secretary of financial markets in the Finance Ministry, said on Wednesday.

India's federal government wants to sell a 10 percent stake in the state-owned company this fiscal year ending March 31 as part of many divestments aimed at bolstering its stressed finances. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)