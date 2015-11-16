Nov 16 Eight investment banks including HSBC
and India's ICICI Securities and SBI Capital have
submitted bids to manage a 10-percent stake divestment in
state-owned Coal India, IFR reported, citing a person
close to the deal.
The stake sale, valued at about $3.2 billion at the current
stock price, is part of New Delhi's aim to raise 695 billion
rupees ($10.52 billion) by March by selling minority stakes in
government-owned companies.
Other investment banks who have submitted bids for the share
offering are India's Axis Capital, Elara Capital, Edelweiss,
Kotak Investment Banking and JM Financial, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication, said.
The Department of Disinvestment, which oversees stake sales
in state firms, and all eight banks did not immediately respond
to Reuters request for comment.
The deadline for submitting bids for Coal India share sale
was extended thrice as global investment banks came under
pressure from environmental groups to steer clear of the share
sale, sources told Reuters last month.
(Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan in SINGAPORE and Sumeet
Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)