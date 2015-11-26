* SBI Capital, ICICI Securities among banks hired
* India cabinet approved stake sale last week
(Adds details, comments, background)
Nov 26 Five Indian investment banks including
ICICI Securities and SBI Capital have been hired to manage the
government's sale of a 10 percent stake in state-controlled Coal
India, IFR reported on Thursday, citing two sources
close to the matter.
The stake sale, valued at about $3.2 billion at the current
stock price, is part of New Delhi's aim to raise 695 billion
rupees ($11 billion) by March from selling minority stakes in
government-owned companies.
Other banks which have been hired to manage the offering are
Axis Capital, JM Financial and Kotak Investment Banking, IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication, said. Eight banks including HSBC
had submitted bids for the deal.
The deadline for submitting bids was extended several times
as global investment banks came under pressure from
environmental groups to steer clear of the process, sources told
Reuters last month.
Many foreign banks operating in India are also under
pressure to be more selective when it comes to roles that are
heavy on staff but light on returns. Most government equity
deals pay a fee of just 1 rupee ($0.015), with banks them taking
on in the hope of winning more lucrative state business.
Indian investment banks take part in all large equity sales,
but Wall Street banks, with their vast offshore networks, are
often viewed as crucial for successfully raising large amounts
of capital, particularly abroad.
If Coal India's latest share offering is completed, it would
be a rare case of a share transaction of this size being managed
by Indian investment banks only, banking sources said.
India's cabinet last week cleared the stake divestment in
Coal India, the world's largest coal miner in which New Delhi
owns 79.65 percent stake, but the timing of the deal has not
been announced yet.
The Department of Disinvestment, which oversees stake sales
in state-owned companies, and all the five investment banks did
not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the
hiring.
(Reporting by S. Anuradha in SINGAPORE; additional reporting by
Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)