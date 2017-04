Labourers unload coal from a supply truck at a wholesale market in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Coal India Ltd(COAL.NS) may beat Jan-March earnings consensus forecast when it reports results on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which place greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Coal India to report a profit of 52.91 billion rupees for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 49.97 billion rupees.

Shares in Coal India were roughly flat at 2:09 p.m.