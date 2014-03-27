NEW DELHI, March 27 Coal India, the world's No. 1 coal miner, expects to produce 507 million tonnes for the fiscal year 2014/15, its chairman said on Thursday.

The estimate is about 7 percent higher than the revised 475 million tonnes the miner expects to produce for the year ending March 31, 2014.

S. Narsing Rao said the state-run miner aims to supply 520 million tonnes in 2014/15.

Last month, Rao told Reuters the company would settle for annual output growth of just 30 million tonnes for the next few years, a tenth of the possible 300 million.

Delays in getting railway tracks built to ship the coal from new - and often remote - mines have made it tough for Coal India to raise production, and India is the world's third largest importer of coal despite sitting on what BP Plc ranks as the fifth-largest reserve. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Malini Menon)