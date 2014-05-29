Reuters Market Eye - Coal India's (COAL.NS) operating profit may beat consensus estimates when the miner reports January-March results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Coal India to report an operating profit of 63.73 billion rupees ($1.08 billion) in the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 59.08 billion rupees.

Coal Indian shares are down 0.55 percent as of 10:32 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)