NEW DELHI, Sept 9 India's Supreme Court ended
its hearing on Tuesday into whether it would cancel the award of
more than 200 coal blocks it had previously ruled illegal, with
Chief Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha saying it would reserve
judgment to an unspecified later date.
The court last month found that the country's decades-old
method of granting coal mining concessions was illegal, putting
investments worth billions of dollars at risk and threatening to
worsen a national coal shortage.
The blocks include about 40 that are producing coal,
estimated to have a capacity of about 9 percent of the 566
million tonnes India produced last year.
A decision to cancel the blocks would hit firms including
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd
and Sesa Sterlite Ltd, which have spent
heavily on steel and power plants based around the coal blocks.
India is suffering from an acute shortage of coal, which
fuels about three-fifths of its power needs, and has had to turn
to costly imports to meet rapidly growing demand.
The government's top lawyer, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi
told the court on Tuesday that if coal block allocations are
cancelled, the government was ready to re-auction the blocks.
Rohatgi also said that if all blocks are cancelled, state
giant Coal India should be allowed to take over active
mines, or companies be allowed to continue production until the
blocks are re-auctioned, in order to avoid supply disruptions.
More than half of India's thermal power stations had less
than a week's supply of coal on hand as of last Thursday, the
lowest since mid-2012 when 620 million people in India were cut
off in one of the world's worst blackouts.
