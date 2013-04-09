(Refiles to fix table formatting) NEW DELHI, April 9 State-run Coal India Ltd began the fiscal year on April 1 with stockpiles down 18.3 percent from a year ago, a company source said on Tuesday, as the miner ran down stocks to their lowest in four years in a bid to meet supply targets. The miner, which produces about 80 percent of India's coal, typically sells more coal than it produces each year, digging into stocks to meet soaring demand in Asia's third-largest economy, where chronic power shortages crimp economic growth. Coal stocks stood at a provisional 57.9 million tonnes, the source, who declined to be named in line with company policy, told Reuters in a text message. Coal fuels more than half of India's power generation. With capacity additions in the power sector having outpaced growth in domestic coal output, many power plants are forced to run below potential. Coal India produced 452.2 million tonnes of the fuel and supplied 465.2 million tonnes in the year to March 2013, but fell short of annual targets despite registering annual growth in production and supply. "A decline in stocks could be a result of an increase in demand, which is a good sign," said an energy analyst with a global firm, who did not wish to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media. However, he warned any rapid depletion of inventory would leave Coal India exposed to supply shocks. The world's biggest coal miner is chasing a production target of 482 million tonnes and a supply target of 492 million tonnes, both set by the coal ministry, this year. These represent increases of 3.9 percent and 4.7 percent respectively over Coal India's targets for the year to March 2013. "These numbers are dependent on various factors which are not within Coal India's control," the company source said. Coal India's productivity suffers from difficulties in arranging rail transport for its coal and delays in securing environment and forestry approvals for its new mines. Here are Coal India's April 1 pithead stocks since 2009 (in million tonnes): Year Stocks (On April 1) (in mln T) ----------- ----------- 2013 57.90 2012 70.88 2011 69.17 2010 63.54 2009 47.73 Coal India's annual supply targets and achievements since 2009/10: Fiscal year Target Actual supply Materialisation (in mln T) (in mln T) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2009/10 437.00 415.88 95.0% 2010/11 460.50 424.30 92.0% 2011/12 452.00 432.94 96.0% 2012/13 470.00 465.23 98.9% 492.00 - - 2013/14* 492.00 - - (Fiscal year began on April 1) ($1=54.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)