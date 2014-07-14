BHUBANESWAR, India, July 14 Mahanadi Coalfields, a unit of Coal India Ltd, said on Monday it resumed operations at three of its mines in Odisha state that were shut on Friday as locals protested its plan to relocate them to make way for planned mine expansion.

The mines, which produce 100,000 tonnes of coal per day and contribute to a third of Mahanadi's total output, resumed operations after police acted against the demonstrators, spokesman Dikken Mehra told Reuters.

Mahanadi had forecast a 15 percent rise in production to 127 million tonnes for this fiscal year ending March 31 2015. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)