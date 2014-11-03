NEW DELHI Nov 3 Coal India Ltd's
production beat its target in October, the first time in seven
months, as the state-owned miner opened a major mine and there
was no rain-related disruptions.
The world's largest coal miner, which has missed its annual
production targets for years due to its inefficiency and other
reasons, is under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
government to quickly boost output to cater to fuel-starved
power plants.
The company produced 40.2 million tonnes last month, higher
than its target of 39.74 million, it said in a statement on
Monday. April-October production, however, was 97 percent of its
target.
Scrambling to add new mines and expand capacity, Coal India
started production in July at a 12-million-tonnes-per-year mine,
its first major new project in at least five years.
The mine is ramping up production but a lack of rail
connectivity means it has been able to sell very little.
The company failed to meet its offtake target for October
and faces an uphill task of meeting its goal for this fiscal
year ending March 31, a Coal India official said. He declined to
be named as he is not authorised to talk to media.
Sixty one of India's 103 power plants had coal enough to
last less than four days as of Thursday mainly due to lower
supplies from Coal India, which accounts for more than 80
percent of the country's total production. (bit.ly/1zrupuq)
India sits on the world's fifth-largest reserves but is the
third largest importer of the fuel. This has forced Modi to open
up the sector to commercial mining by private companies
incorporated in India.
