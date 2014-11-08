Nov 8 Three months ended Sept.30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit 21.92 vs 30.52 Total income 177.00 vs 175.94 NOTE: State-run Coal India Ltd is the world's top coal miner by output. The results are consolidated. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1AFtWGw (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)