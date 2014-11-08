BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Nov 8 Three months ended Sept.30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit 21.92 vs 30.52 Total income 177.00 vs 175.94 NOTE: State-run Coal India Ltd is the world's top coal miner by output. The results are consolidated. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1AFtWGw (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M