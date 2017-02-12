BRIEF-International Combustion (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 11.6 million rupees versus profit 1.5 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, Feb 12 Coal India Ltd's earnings in the three months ended Dec. 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees): Dec. 2016 Dec. 2015 Net Profit 28.84 36.17 Total income 209.28 215.31 NOTE: State-owned Coal India Ltd is India's biggest producer of coal. Source text: bit.ly/2lC150l (zeba.siddiqui@thomsonreuters.com)
* March quarter profit 11.6 million rupees versus profit 1.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 26.1 million rupees versus 33.1 million rupees year ago