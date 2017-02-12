MUMBAI, Feb 12 Coal India Ltd's earnings in the three months ended Dec. 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees): Dec. 2016 Dec. 2015 Net Profit 28.84 36.17 Total income 209.28 215.31 NOTE: State-owned Coal India Ltd is India's biggest producer of coal. Source text: bit.ly/2lC150l (zeba.siddiqui@thomsonreuters.com)