(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG Jan 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A lumbering, state-controlled monopoly is about to test the Indian stock market's 'Modi Mania'. The government is selling a stake in Coal India worth around $3.7 billion to meet its fiscal deficit target. A pledge to ramp up domestic coal production makes it easier to lure investors. Still, the placing will set the tone for a stock market that has rallied by one quarter following the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

The sale of up to 10 percent of Coal India at a maximum 4.5 percent discount to the closing price on Jan. 29 is a big deal to swallow. Assuming the government sells the entire stake, it will be the country's largest capital market transaction ever. The proceeds will be equivalent to more than a third of the entire amount raised through initial public offerings, follow-on issues, and convertible bonds in India last year, according to Thomson One.

In spite of its inefficiencies, Coal India has some attractive qualities. Low-cost mines allow it to easily cover its capital expenditure and pay chunky dividends even though the company is obliged to sell the bulk of its production below global prices, which are currently near multi-year lows. That's likely to be the case even if the sector is opened up to more competition.

Modi's promise to provide round-the-clock energy to the entire population is also already having a positive effect. Coal India's production grew 7.3 percent in the nine months to the December, compared with a 1.6 percent annual average growth rate for the past five years, according to Ambit.

A successful sale that attracts a broad range of domestic and international private-sector investors will give a confidence boost to the many deals in-waiting. The government is expected to offer shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and power producer NHPC worth a further $3 billion before the end of March. Elsewhere, State Bank of India is seeking to raise around $2.4 billion and Tata Motors wants to raise $1.2 billion. An uptick in initial public offerings is also expected. Coal India will test the market's willingness to absorb the unusually large pipeline.

twitter.com/ugalani

CONTEXT NEWS

- India's government on Jan. 29 set a minimum price of 358 rupees per share for the sale of a 10 percent stake in state-controlled monopoly Coal India.

- The price represents a 4.5 percent discount to Coal India's closing share price on the same day. The sale could raise more than 226.1 billion rupees ($3.7 billion).

- The government, which currently owns 90 percent of Coal India, committed to sell at least 315.8 million existing shares with the option to sell an additional tranche of the same size depending on demand. The sale is due to open and close on Jan. 30.

- Of the offering, 20 percent will be reserved for retail investors.

- The sale will help the government to meet its pledge to narrow the fiscal deficit to 4.1 percent of GDP in the financial year that will end on March 31.

- Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs are among the brokers leading the deal.

- Shares of Coal India have risen 9 percent since May 16, 2014 when Narendra Modi was elected as the country's new prime minister. Over the same period, the benchmark CNX Nifty Index has risen 24 percent.

- Coal India announcement: bit.ly/1JQt0jP

- Reuters: Coal India auction price set at 4.5 percent discount to Thursday close

RELATED COLUMN

IPO Monsoon

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)