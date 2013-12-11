MUMBAI Dec 11 Shares in state-run Coal India fell as much as 3.4 percent on Wednesday after India's competition regulator imposed a fine of 17.7 billion rupees ($290 million) on the miner.

The Competition Commission of India imposed the fine late on Tuesday saying Coal India abused its dominant position and imposed unfair conditions in fuel supply agreements with customers.

Officials at Coal India, the world's largest coal miner by output, could not be immediately reached.

Coal India shares were down 2.4 percent at 0925 a.m. (0355 GMT). (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)