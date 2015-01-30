MUMBAI Jan 30 Coal India Ltd shares fell 3.5 percent in pre-open trading on Friday after the government said on Thursday that it would sell shares in the coal miner at a discount.

India has priced the Coal India stake sale at a 4.5 percent discount to the Thursday close, as it looks to lure buyers for the biggest ever offering in the local equity market.

The government will sell 315.8 million shares with an option to sell another 315.8 million in the auction, which will start at 9.15 am India time (0345 GMT) and end at 3.30 pm on Friday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)