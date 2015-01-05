By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 5 Coal India Ltd is
transporting extra volumes of coal to power plants ahead of a
five-day worker union strike that threatens to cut much of its
per-day output of 1.6 million tonnes, two company officials told
Reuters on Monday.
The company accounts for about 80 percent of India's total
output and worker strikes have previously crippled power plants.
Coal fuels 60 percent of the country's power production.
The five worker unions of Coal India will go on a strike
from Tuesday against the government's plan to allow private
companies mine and sell coal, said Jibon Roy, general secretary
of the All India Coal Workers Federation.
The unions might again go on strike on Jan. 13, Roy said.
To cover for the loss from the strike, Coal India has been
transporting coal in 225 trains over the past few days instead
of 207 per day, said one of the officials, both of whom did not
want to be named as they are not authorised to talk to media.
A train, called a rake by the commodities industry, can
transport 4,000 tonnes of coal per day.
But with a fifth of India's 100 power plants monitored by
the Central Electricity Authority running on coal stocks of less
than 4 days, the strike could still aggravate the shortage and
lead to power cuts in parts of the country.
This could also boost shipments into India, the world's
third largest coal importer.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)