NEW DELHI Jan 7 Coal India workers, protesting a move to open up the industry to private firms, called off their five-day strike on its second day on Wednesday, the Coal Secretary said.

"Consequent to the intervention by Mr Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Coal, strike by Coal India workers called off," Anil Swarup said in a tweet. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das, editing by David Evans)