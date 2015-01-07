* Unions call off strike after meeting coal minister
NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR, India, Jan 7 Coal India
Ltd unions, protesting against a move to open up the
industry to private firms, called off a five-day strike on its
second day on Wednesday after a meeting with the coal and power
minister, staving off a looming power crisis.
The company accounts for about 80 percent of India's total
output and strikes have previously crippled power plants,
hampering government efforts to reform the coal industry. Coal
fuels 60 percent of the country's power production.
Coal India struggled to produce and ship less than half of
its daily target on Tuesday, the first day of the strike,
threatening to exacerbate a shortage of the fuel.
A union leader said they decided to end the strike late on
Wednesday after minister Piyush Goyal agreed to form a committee
to look into any issues with a recently passed executive order,
which would allow private companies to mine and sell the fuel
for the first time in 42 years.
"We have withdrawn the strike," said Jibon Roy, general
secretary of the All India Coal Workers Federation. "The
minister agreed to form a committee... They will see what are
the problems in the ordinance (executive order). Normal
discussions on other demands will continue."
Coal Secretary Anil Swarup confirmed to Reuters the strike
was called off.
Known for its industry-lagging productivity, Coal India has
fallen short of its output targets for the last six years,
making the country the third-largest coal importer despite
sitting on the world's fourth-largest reserves of the fuel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ministers have said that
increasing competition is key to ending India's power shortage.
But miners fear this will lead to pay and job cuts at Coal
India, which has come to be seen as an exemplar for deep-rooted
inefficiency in state enterprise.
Coal India digs out about 1,100 tonnes of coal per employee
a year, compared with 36,700 tonnes per employee at U.S.-based
Peabody Energy and 12,700 tonnes per employee at China's
Shenhua Energy, according to industry body ASSOCHAM
in New Delhi.
It produced 645,000 tonnes on Tuesday, less than half of its
usual daily output at this time of year, mainly using contract
workers, a company official told Reuters.
It dispatched about 800,000 tonnes from new output and
stocks from railway sidings, another official said.
Coal India has a permanent workforce of 286,196, excluding
supervisors and executives, and also employs about 65,000
contract workers.
