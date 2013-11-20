NEW DELHI Nov 20 Coal India has sought 5 million tonnes of coal in its first import tender, its website showed on Wednesday, as the world's biggest coal miner continues to miss its own production targets.

The state-run miner has invited bids from government agencies for supply of imported coal to various power plants across India on a "delivery point" basis, the notice on the website showed.

Coal India, which produces more than three-quarters of India's coal, must provide 80 percent of the fuel needs of its power station customers, using imports if its own output falls short. Coal fuels nearly 60 percent of India's power generation.

The last date for submission of bids is Dec. 17, 2013. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Sunil Nair)