GRAPHIC: Coal & iron ore prices: link.reuters.com/sub44w
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, March 20 Key Asian mining markets are
being thrown into crisis by China's slowdown and industrial
reforms, with coal and iron ore prices falling this week to
levels last seen before the global financial crisis.
Benchmark Australian coal settled below $60 a tonne on
Thursday, the lowest price since before 2008/2009. Prices of
iron ore exports to China are also at pre-crisis lows of less
than $55 a tonne. Iron ore and coal have slumped 70 and 60
percent, respectively, since a 2011 peak, when severe floods
shut down mines in Australia and the Fukushima nuclear reactor
meltdown in Japan pushed up global energy prices.
The drop has hit miners, including majors such as BHP
Billiton , Rio Tinto , Glencore
, Vale and Fortescue. Iron ore
specialist Fortescue, which is heavily exposed to China,
scrapped a $2.5 billion bond sale this week after investors
balked at the offer. Its share price has fallen almost 70
percent in the last year.
China relies on coal for almost 70 percent of its energy
needs and it is also the world's biggest steel maker, for which
iron ore is a key ingredient. Yet its steel demand is falling as
harsher environmental inspections and the slowest economic
growth in 25 years force steel mills to cut output. Its coal
demand fell last year for the first time in decades as the
government gets tough in its declared "war on pollution".
Commodities brokerage Marex Spectron said China's current
industrial overcapacity is a hangover of the government-directed
stimulus during the 2008/2009 crisis. Barclays said the outlook
will remain weak as Beijing engineers an economic transition to
a less investment-driven, more consumer-led economy: "The
consensus view is that this will lead to a slowing of demand for
almost all commodities."
(Editing by Neil Fullick)