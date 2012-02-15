TOKYO Feb 15 Japanese wholesale power
supplier J-Power said it will go ahead with scheduled
maintenance on the 600-megawatt No.1 unit at its coal-fired
Isogo plant in Yokohama, near Tokyo, from March 25 to June 23.
The company, formally known as Electric Power Development
Co, is unlikely to conduct a maintenance shutdown of the 600-MW
Isogo No.2 unit until at least next year, a spokesman said.
The Isogo plant supplies electricity to Tokyo Electric Power
Co, the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear
plant, and Tohoku Electric Power Co.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)