TOKYO Feb 15 Japanese wholesale power supplier J-Power said it will go ahead with scheduled maintenance on the 600-megawatt No.1 unit at its coal-fired Isogo plant in Yokohama, near Tokyo, from March 25 to June 23.

The company, formally known as Electric Power Development Co, is unlikely to conduct a maintenance shutdown of the 600-MW Isogo No.2 unit until at least next year, a spokesman said.

The Isogo plant supplies electricity to Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, and Tohoku Electric Power Co. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)