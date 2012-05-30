May 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared anthracite coal imports for April released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country April April March March M/M Yr/Yr YTD Yr/Yr YTD Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes % $/T China 63,561 224.99 90,248 254.14 -29.6 -53.8 399,017 -4.2 245.93 Taiwan 24 718.32 25 741.86 -4.0 -73.3 152 -51.4 737.79 Vietnam 105,240 192.61 106,185 235.21 -0.9 -18.7 319,101 -36.1 222.25 UK - - 4 -20.0 714.20 Russia 168,023 175.58 240,673 169.31 -30.2 112.2 639,152 109.7 182.24 Ukraine - 59 283.39 -100.0 59 289.03 USA - 8 2,153.26 -100.0 -100.0 8 -50.0 2,196.07 Australia 62,896 182.94 172,134 218.04 -63.5 -42.2 482,667 2.2 204.54 Total 399,744 189.11 609,332 207.19 -34.4 -12.2 1,840,160 8.7 208.90 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Lewis)