July 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared anthracite coal imports for June released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country June Yr/Yr June YTD Yr/Yr Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 90,263 -22.6 $217.46 590,258 -15.3 Taiwan 25 -82.5 $742.59 274 -50.5 Vietnam 154,479 38.9 $173.30 547,365 -18.1 UK - 4 -20.0 Russia 157,730 38.6 $158.64 1,027,662 84.4 Ukraine - 59 USA - 8 -99.9 Australia 54,260 -65.7 $175.72 623,961 -21.6 Total 456,757 -12.6 $177.28 2,789,591 1.7 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)