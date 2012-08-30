Aug 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared anthracite coal imports for July released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country July Yr/Yr July YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 177,522 33.1 $207.90 767,780 -7.5 Taiwan 184 275.5 $695.61 458 -23.9 Vietnam 83,930 -28.3 $190.86 631,295 -19.6 UK - 4 -20.0 Russia 239,540 201.2 $165.73 1,267,202 99.0 Ukraine - 59 USA 8 0.0 $2,155.12 16 -99.9 Australia 101,168 -6.1 $179.55 725,129 -19.8 Total 602,352 37.6 $184.17 3,391,943 6.7 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)