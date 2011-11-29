TOKYO, Nov 29 Following is a table of coking coal imports for October released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country Oct Oct Sept Sept M/M Yr/Yr YTD YTD YTD (Yr/Yr %)

Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes

China 44,482 287.83 3,287 274.62 1253.3 -23.5 996,864 258.15 87.9 Indonesia 1,142,354 151.42 1,154,996 146.26 -1.1 6.5 12,065,636 131.24 -19.6

India 2 6,043.02 - 3 6,407.87 -99.9

Russia 223,174 293.21 259,476 272.16 -14.0 -26.1 2,181,240 251.13 13.3

Canada 853,930 312.26 440,902 313.80 93.7 177.6 6,242,766 270.58 -13.3

USA 379,980 294.53 227,390 264.14 67.1 10.4 4,680,945 260.72 106.1

Mexico - - 75,764 302.91

Colombia - - 61,844 298.22 Australia 3,150,070 276.35 3,285,048 273.25 -4.1 -19.8 30,376,282 245.34 -16.8 ew Zealand - - -100.0 253,020 246.97 -46.7

Total 5,793,992 258.94 5,371,099 248.83 7.9 -5.6 56,934,364 225.78 -11.0 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)