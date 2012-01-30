TOKYO, Jan 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for December released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country Dec Dec Nov Nov M/M Yr/Yr YTD YTD YTD (Yr/Yr %) Name Tonnes /Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes S.Korea - - - China 255,504 159.25 66,650 157.97 283.4 5.9 2,529,905 146.40 -35.6 Taiwan - - - Mongolia - 2 ,525.68 -100.0 2 3,407.64 Vietnam - - - Philippines - - - -100.0 Indonesia 1,939,600 127.72 1,351,225 124.11 43.5 7.4 20,795,739 120.20 31.3 India - - - Denmark - - - UK - - 29 103.92 Germany - - - Russia 585,727 136.25 638,928 139.11 -8.3 0.8 7,534,607 135.74 6.7 Serbia - - - Canada 138,780 136.93 358,765 153.12 -61.3 -57.6 2,299,403 130.46 15.8 USA 71,380 51.31 142,154 152.47 -49.8 532,793 117.70 46.5 Mexico - - - Colombia - - 204,340 143.70 238.6 S.Africa - 148,485 136.80 -100.0 615,966 145.42 106.3 Australia 5,733,474 150.74 5,075,348 154.52 13.0 -5.9 66,693,934 140.55 -7.5 New Zealand - - - Total 8,724,465 143.87 7,781,557 147.56 12.1 -3.6 101,206,718 135.84 -0.4 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)