Feb 27 Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for January released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country Jan Jan Dec Dec M/M Yr/Yr YTD YTD YTD (Yr/Yr %) Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes China 52,737 318.68 77,351 171.74 -31.8 -27.6 52,737 318.68 -27.6 Indonesia 1,812,973 137.53 1,145,693 136.19 58.2 25.8 1,812,973 137.53 25.8 Russia 233,828 248.06 141,643 214.63 65.1 -14.1 233,828 248.06 -14.1 Canada 390,211 293.32 672,571 300.59 -42.0 -29.3 390,211 293.32 -29.3 USA 229,692 314.06 362,264 319.31 -36.6 -35.1 229,692 314.06 -35.1 Australia 3,671,552 245.61 2,577,034 244.27 42.5 13.5 3,671,552 245.61 13.5 ew Zealand - 165,402 276.60 -100.0 -100.0 - -100.0 Total 6,390,993 221.02 5,141,958 231.98 24.3 6.7 6,390,993 221.02 6.7 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)