May 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for April released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. Japan imported coking coal from Mozambique for the first time in April, totalling 54,223 tonnes, the data showed. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country April April March March M/M Yr/Yr YTD Yr/Yr YTD Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes % $/T China 161,806 230.43 16,233 199.03 896.8 -21.9 243,976 -66.9 248.35 Mongolia - - 19,105 290.41 Indonesia 1,076,617 143.72 1,121,578 133.70 -4.0 -16.8 5,642,152 -5.8 137.20 Russia 110,670 222.88 140,173 216.54 -21.0 -41.0 702,093 -20.8 222.64 Canada 826,148 257.75 485,213 287.13 70.3 21.0 2,088,563 -18.2 280.10 USA 427,529 281.52 633,672 291.35 -32.5 -34.9 1,702,975 -8.4 295.40 Mexico - 57,175 310.07 -100.0 57,175 105.3 316.23 Mozambique 54,223 265.58 - 54,223 275.11 Australia 2,449,279 201.59 2,990,220 216.37 -18.1 -12.9 12,182,388 2.1 225.55 Total 5,106,272 207.22 5,444,264 215.31 -6.2 -12.6 22,692,650 -5.7 214.40 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)