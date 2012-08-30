GLOBAL-MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds quotes, updates prices)
Aug 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for July released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country July Yr/Yr July YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 37,442 -47.4 $170.16 370,624 -56.4 Mongolia - 19,105 Indonesia 1,715,397 42.9 $122.46 9,822,087 14.5 Russia 246,495 27.8 $195.37 1,197,418 -19.3 Canada 742,950 236.4 $230.39 4,342,380 5.9 USA 365,511 -21.7 $259.76 3,130,550 -12.4 Mexico - 57,175 -24.5 Mozambique - 54,223 Australia 3,602,883 21.8 $183.80 21,963,023 5.6 New Zealand 104,463 $241.16 146,628 -42.0 Total 6,815,141 32.1 $178.74 41,103,213 3.4 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)
JAKARTA, June 6 Pertamina plans to delay some refinery upgrades and a new project, including ventures involving Rosneft and Saudi Aramco, due to financing issues, the Indonesian state oil company said on Tuesday.