Aug 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for July released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country July Yr/Yr July YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 37,442 -47.4 $170.16 370,624 -56.4 Mongolia - 19,105 Indonesia 1,715,397 42.9 $122.46 9,822,087 14.5 Russia 246,495 27.8 $195.37 1,197,418 -19.3 Canada 742,950 236.4 $230.39 4,342,380 5.9 USA 365,511 -21.7 $259.76 3,130,550 -12.4 Mexico - 57,175 -24.5 Mozambique - 54,223 Australia 3,602,883 21.8 $183.80 21,963,023 5.6 New Zealand 104,463 $241.16 146,628 -42.0 Total 6,815,141 32.1 $178.74 41,103,213 3.4 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)