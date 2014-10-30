Oil prices inch down as oversupply concerns fester
TOKYO, May 1 Oil prices edged down on Monday on worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly tighten an oversupplied market in the short term despite talk of extending them.
TOKYO Oct 30 Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday it expects to restart in November two 500-megawatt coal-fired units at Shin Onoda power plant in Yamaguchi prefecture that were shut in August.
The unplanned shutdowns in the western Japan units were due to a coal conveyor catching fire, the company has said.
Following repair work of the damaged conveyor and installation of a new conveyor, the No.1 unit is set to resume power generation around Nov. 7, followed by the No.2 unit around Nov. 20, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
TOKYO, May 1 Oil prices edged down on Monday on worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly tighten an oversupplied market in the short term despite talk of extending them.
DHAKA, May 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh plans to begin turning some of the grain it produces into ethanol to make its fuel greener – but economists and experts warn the move could hurt food security in a country that is already a grain importer.