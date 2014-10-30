TOKYO Oct 30 Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday it expects to restart in November two 500-megawatt coal-fired units at Shin Onoda power plant in Yamaguchi prefecture that were shut in August.

The unplanned shutdowns in the western Japan units were due to a coal conveyor catching fire, the company has said.

Following repair work of the damaged conveyor and installation of a new conveyor, the No.1 unit is set to resume power generation around Nov. 7, followed by the No.2 unit around Nov. 20, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)