TOKYO Dec 22 Japanese wholesale power
supplier J-Power is considering alternative ways of
restarting a fire-hit 1,200-megawatt coal-fired power plant in
Yokohama without using the coal conveyor belt that the smoke
originated from, a senior company official said.
J-Power, formally known as Electric Power Development Co,
shut the two coal-fired units, each with a capacity of 600
megawatts, at the Isogo power plant on Nov. 25.
The restart of the plant has been delayed due to a pending
investigation into the cause of the incident.
The Isogo plant, which supplies electricity to Tokyo
Electric Power Co, the operator of the crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,
is key in providing stable power supplies in the peak winter
demand season amid a record-low nuclear plant utilisation.
J-Power, Japan's top thermal coal user, in October projected
coal consumption in the current business year ending next March
at 22 million tonnes, up 1 million tonnes, but it could now
consume less than 20 million tonnes, the official said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)