By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, April 7 Mining group Glencore Xstrata Plc
and Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co have
settled an annual Australian thermal-coal import contract 17
percent lower than a year earlier, sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Tuesday.
The price for the fiscal year beginning April 1 was set at
67.80 per tonne, the same as an agreement last week between
Tohoku and Rio Tinto , the three sources said,
underscoring a mounting supply glut for thermal coal worldwide.
Australia is by far the biggest supplier to Japan,
accounting for 80.4 million tonnes last year, or nearly three
quarters of its thermal coal imports.
The price set by Tohoku and the two suppliers will likely be
followed by other Japanese utilities.
Annual contracts starting in April account for the majority
of Australian thermal coal imports to Japan, covering around 50
million tonnes.
International coal markets have been hit as China, the
world's biggest producer and importer of the fuel, has curbed
imports to support its own mines and as it battles pollution at
home.
A Tohoku spokesman said it had agreed with multiple resource
majors on Australian coal supplies for the new fiscal year but
declined to give details.
Glencore did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Other would-be buyers said they were disappointed with the
price, as spot has recently plunged to below $60 a tonne.
Asian benchmark thermal coal from Australia's Newcastle
terminal has fallen around 10 percent this year,
last settling at $56.85 a tonne. The price has lost more than 60
percent since early 2011.
"The agreed price came a bit too high, but I guess Tohoku
was obliged to accept it in order to secure a stable source of
high-quality coal," one buyer said.
