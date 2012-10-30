Oct 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared
thermal coal imports for September released by Japan's Ministry
of Finance on Tuesday.
Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in
tonnes.
Country Sept Yr/Yr Sept YTD Yr/Yr
list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes %
China 108,241 7.5 $140.96 1,356,601 -28.9
Indonesia 1,516,823 -10.4 $109.95 13,762,411 -13.6
Russia 789,048 31.9 $120.67 5,799,687 8.8
Canada 443,915 76.6 $135.92 1,835,377 4.5
USA 72,431 163.4 $123.08 398,814 82.3
Colombia - 58,969 -71.1
S.Africa 8,760 $145.80 351,591 -24.8
Australia 7,031,337 27.2 $130.79 56,574,233 12.9
Total 9,970,555 20.8 $127.11 80,137,683 5.6
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)