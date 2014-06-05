Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Markey Eye - JP Morgan downgrades Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS) to "underweight" from "neutral", while cutting NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS) to "neutral" from "overweight".
The investment bank says Coal India's downgrade was driven by its assessment of potential coal production and prices.
On NMDC, JP Morgan says it expected just "broadly stable" domestic iron ore prices, while noting "weak" global iron ore prices as another factor.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
The Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, spurred by a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax reform plan.