Reuters Markey Eye - JP Morgan downgrades Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS) to "underweight" from "neutral", while cutting NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS) to "neutral" from "overweight".

The investment bank says Coal India's downgrade was driven by its assessment of potential coal production and prices.

On NMDC, JP Morgan says it expected just "broadly stable" domestic iron ore prices, while noting "weak" global iron ore prices as another factor.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)