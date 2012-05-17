INSTANT VIEW 5-China's commodities imports mainly rise in May m/m, coal falls
June 8 China's imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore and soybeans rose in May on a month earlier, although coal imports fell, customs data showed on Thursday.
SEOUL May 17 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil while declining to buy 140,000 tonnes of coal due to high prices, a source from the utility said on Thursday.
The utility bought the oil product from Samsung C&T Corp at around $700 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said.
The coal tender it passed on had sought steaming coal - 70,000 tonnes for a minimum 4,600 kcal/kg and another 70,000 tonnes for a minimum 5,000 kcal/kg - for arrival between July and September. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SYDNEY, June 8 The government of Australia's Northern Territory on Thursday gave the go-ahead to start building an A$800 million ($600 million) gas pipeline that could help ease a shortage of the commodity in the country's east.